ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 383,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,306,854 shares.The stock last traded at $9.41 and had previously closed at $8.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.13) to €12.00 ($12.12) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.64) to €14.00 ($14.14) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.63) to €11.00 ($11.11) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

ING Groep Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

ING Groep Dividend Announcement

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in ING Groep by 55.5% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

