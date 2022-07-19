Informa (LON:INF) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.19) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 645.60 ($7.72).

Shares of INF stock traded up GBX 29.80 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 566.80 ($6.78). The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,696. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($7.51). The company has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,328.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 539.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 563.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

