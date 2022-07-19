Infineon Technologies (IFXA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA):

7/18/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €36.50 ($36.87) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €31.00 ($31.31) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/11/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($40.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €18.00 ($18.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €39.00 ($39.39) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/4/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.50 ($38.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/24/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.50 ($42.93) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/8/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.50 ($42.93) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/6/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €39.00 ($39.39) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/25/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €23.00 ($23.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/24/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.50 ($42.93) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/20/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.50 ($38.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($13.57) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($19.90).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

