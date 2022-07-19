Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $93.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NARI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,443.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,056,846.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $2,183,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at $40,056,846.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,510. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

