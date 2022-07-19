Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,889.50

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,889.50 ($22.59) and last traded at GBX 1,881.50 ($22.49), with a volume of 261148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,860 ($22.24).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 2,300 ($27.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.30) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,188 ($26.16).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,803.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,716.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £17.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.27 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.30%.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 11,970 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($21.73), for a total value of £217,614.60 ($260,148.95).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

