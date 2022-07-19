Illuvium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.34 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $130.91 or 0.00588215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $85.20 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00340566 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.
Illuvium Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Illuvium Coin Trading
