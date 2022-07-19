IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in June

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 532,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 680,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of IDT opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. IDT has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $659.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,313,904.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

