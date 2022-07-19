IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 2.1% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $360.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.53 and a 200-day moving average of $458.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

