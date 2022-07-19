Iconic Token Price Hits $0.14 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $363.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 47.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00390974 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001780 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
