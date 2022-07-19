IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 239.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBIBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of IBI Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group Price Performance

Shares of IBI Group stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.