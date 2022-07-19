IBI Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 18th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for IBI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$120.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.57 million.

IBI Group Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

IBG stock opened at C$19.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73. The firm has a market cap of C$602.13 million and a PE ratio of 29.63. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.99 and a 1-year high of C$19.35.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

