Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in June

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,000 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Iberdrola Price Performance
Shares of IBDSF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,233. Iberdrola has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.
About Iberdrola
