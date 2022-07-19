Hush Price Tops $0.0939 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Hush has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $1.13 million and $355.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00278001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00085525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00077330 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004438 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

