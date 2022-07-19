Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $201.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.91. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.