Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3563 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

