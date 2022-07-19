Hudock Inc. Sells 5,006 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

