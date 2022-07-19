Hudock Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.