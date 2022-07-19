Hudock Inc. Purchases 1,197 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 152,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 62,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.49.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

