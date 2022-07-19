Hudock Inc. Has $386,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

