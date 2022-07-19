Hudock Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SiTime by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SiTime by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,190 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,391 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in SiTime by 2,582.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $904,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,939,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $394,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $904,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,939,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,118 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $160.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.27 and its 200-day moving average is $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.68. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.