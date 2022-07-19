Hudock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Entergy stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

