Hudock Inc. Buys 21,377 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 164.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Insider Activity

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.