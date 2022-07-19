Hudock Inc. Acquires 668 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 805,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after buying an additional 209,930 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 942,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

