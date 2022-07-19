Hudock Inc. Acquires 2,902 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.4% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $388.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

