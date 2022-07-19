Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

HBM opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $887.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

