Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.42

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.
Huabao International Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
