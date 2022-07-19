Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $62,731.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.09 or 0.05844600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001914 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
