HOPR Reaches 1-Day Volume of $924,026.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $23.24 million and $924,026.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00340566 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

