Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given a $195.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has been given a $195.00 target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.23. 2,454,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,845. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average of $189.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 225.0% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 6,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 38,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.