Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Increased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.46.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.68. 23,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

