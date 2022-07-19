Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HFRO stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

