HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 327.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SEB Equities upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF remained flat at $8.30 during trading on Monday. HEXPOL AB has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Read More

