Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) PT Lowered to SEK 107

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.50.

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $10.51 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0832 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

