Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $165.00 at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.35% from the stock’s current price.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

HES stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hess by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 673,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

