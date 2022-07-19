Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

HT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.68.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $385.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $195,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

