Herbalist Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HERB)

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Herbalist Token has a market cap of $4,478.61 and $3.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Herbalist Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Herbalist Token has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Herbalist Token alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006307 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000318 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Herbalist Token Coin Profile

HERB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com.

Buying and Selling Herbalist Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Herbalist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Herbalist Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Herbalist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Herbalist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Herbalist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.