Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

HSIC opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

