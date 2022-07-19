HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Truist Financial

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Shares of HEI opened at $135.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. HEICO has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $159.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.27.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after buying an additional 456,514 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $37,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,606,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

