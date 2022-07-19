HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management increased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. HEICO comprises 1.4% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI opened at $135.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

