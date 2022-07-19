Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 9,828 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 2.4 %

PLOW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. 1,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,794. The company has a market cap of $680.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.