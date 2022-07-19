Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,661. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

