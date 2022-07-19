Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,323 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of PRA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.33. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

