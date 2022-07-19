Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,214 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $3,624,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 65,632.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Up 1.1 %

NWE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 1,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.