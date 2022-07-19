Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMERCO worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in AMERCO by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in AMERCO by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 23,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

AMERCO Price Performance

UHAL traded up $9.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.84. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.89. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.