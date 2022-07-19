Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,392,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after buying an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $31,930,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.73) to GBX 1,630 ($19.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,295 ($15.48) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew Profile

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

