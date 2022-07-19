Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,738 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.