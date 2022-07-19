Head to Head Survey: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks N/A -167.95% -18.72% Blackbaud -0.47% 8.94% 2.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freshworks and Blackbaud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $371.02 million 9.83 -$191.99 million N/A N/A Blackbaud $927.74 million 3.27 $5.70 million ($0.08) -715.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks.

24.9% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Freshworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freshworks and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 3 3 0 2.50 Blackbaud 0 1 0 0 2.00

Freshworks currently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 85.36%. Blackbaud has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.31%. Given Freshworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freshworks is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Summary

Freshworks beats Blackbaud on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; organizational and program management, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

