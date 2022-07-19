Head to Head Contrast: Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) vs. 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

2U has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2U and Where Food Comes From’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $945.68 million 0.87 -$194.77 million ($3.63) -2.96 Where Food Comes From $21.93 million 3.03 $2.96 million $0.37 29.78

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.1% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -28.45% -18.88% -7.49% Where Food Comes From 9.76% 17.02% 11.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 2U and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 1 4 6 0 2.45 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

2U presently has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 127.40%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats 2U on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical cources, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

