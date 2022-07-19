HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $40,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.24.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.