HC Wainwright Trims Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Target Price to $144.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

